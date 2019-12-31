Funeral services announced for Carley McCord, sports reporter killed in Louisiana plane crash

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Funeral services have been announced for Carley McCord, a sports reporter who was killed in a small plane crash last Saturday in Louisiana that claimed the lives of four other people.

McCord, 30, was a reporter at WDSU in New Orleans who also worked as a sideline reporter for Cox Sports. McCord was also the daughter-in-law of LSU offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger.

Memorial services will be held Saturday at 1 p.m. at St. Jean Vianney Catholic Church in Baton Rouge. An interment will follow the funeral services at St. George Catholic Churuch, also in Baton Rouge.

Resthaven Funeral Home in Baton Rouge has been placed in charge of her final arrangements.

