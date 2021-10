BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) -- The fire alarm had already rung once that night. Then came another.

On October 31, 1940, the Birmingham Fire and Rescue's Station No. 18 in Pratt City received the first call a little after 8 p.m. from the fire alarm box at Falls Street and Third Avenue. In those days, "fireboxes" were placed in busy intersections so they could be accessed by community members since in-home alarms had not been invented yet. To activate the alarm, a lever needed to be pulled to spark an electrical current, sending a signal to the nearest station about a possible fire or emergency.