TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — University of Alabama football landed a big commitment from four-star running back Justice Haynes Sunday afternoon.

According to Rivals, Haynes is the No. 1 running back in the class of 2023. Haynes, of Buford, Ga., is the son of former Georgia running back Verron Haynes.

In his junior season at Blessed Trinity High School, he rushed for 2,475 yards and 29 touchdowns.

Haynes chose the Crimson Tide over Georgia, Florida and Ohio State.