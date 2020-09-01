Former Wenonah football coaching icon Ronald Cheatham passes away

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT)– Former Wenonah High School football coach Ronald Cheatham has passed away.

Cheatham coached Wenonah football for 30 years before retiring after the 2018 season. He won 172 games while with the Dragons from 1989-2018.

During his career Cheatham mentored some big names. Former Alabama star and current New York Jet Quinnen Williams, former UAB and NFL star Joe Webb and current Pinson Valley heach coach Sam Shade are just a few.

No details were given on Cheatham’s cause of death.