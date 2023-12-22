TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Officials have released the cause of death of former Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Williams, who died just days after he was removed from life support after sustaining injuries during a workplace accident in August.

Williams, who played college ball at Syracuse before being selected by the Bucs in the 4th round of the 2010 NFL draft, was working on a construction site when he sustained injuries after heavy supplies landed on his head.

While initially believed to be non-life threatening, Williams was hospitalized after his symptoms worsened that week, his mother told affiliate station WIVB.

Now, the Hillsborough County Medical Examiner Department says his death was caused by “Bacterial Sepsis with Cerebral Abscesses and Necrotizing Lobar Pneumonia due to multiple Dental Caries and retained tooth roots.” They also list Arteriosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease as a contributing factor.

Cerebral Abscess is a collection of pus the develops in the brain due to infections, while Bacterial Sepsis is a life-threatening medical emergency caused by the body’s extreme response to infection, according to the CDC.

Over Williams five seasons in the NFL, the receiver totaled 223 receptions for 3,089 yards and 26 touchdowns. Bucs fans will remember Williams for his 2010 rookie year in Tampa where he set a then franchise record with 11 touchdowns by a wide receiver, a record later broken by Mike Evans.