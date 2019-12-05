BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Former Auburn quarterback Joey Gatewood is leaving the Tigers but staying in the SEC. Gatewood posted on Twitter today that he is transferring to the University of Kentucky.
Gatewood, who transferred from Auburn back in October, appeared in seven games this season, rushing for 148 yards and three touchdowns. He threw just seven passes this season.
LATEST POSTS
- Former Auburn QB Joey Gatewood transferring to Kentucky
- BPD searching for man who hasn’t been seen in 3 years, reported missing in October
- House passes anti-robocall bill by nearly unanimous vote
- Jersey belonging to ‘Jackie’ Hayes, baseball player and member of Alabama Sports Hall of Fame, being auctioned
- Piedmont comes back to win 3A state championship