Former Auburn QB Joey Gatewood transferring to Kentucky

FILE – In this Aug. 2, 2019, file photo, quarterback Joey Gatewood gets some instruction from coach Gus Malzahn during Auburn NCAA college football practice in Auburn, Ala. Malzahn is banking on his own his play calling abilities and a freshman quarterback to carry the Tigers through a difficult schedule. (AP Photo/Butch Dill, File)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Former Auburn quarterback Joey Gatewood is leaving the Tigers but staying in the SEC. Gatewood posted on Twitter today that he is transferring to the University of Kentucky.

I’ll be transferring to the University of Kentucky. #Wildcats pic.twitter.com/4oYzRl8WoN — Joey Gatewood (@Joey1gatewood) December 5, 2019

Gatewood, who transferred from Auburn back in October, appeared in seven games this season, rushing for 148 yards and three touchdowns. He threw just seven passes this season.

