OXFORD, Ala. (WIAT) — KJ Britt, former Auburn linebacker and current linebacker for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, will be hosting a free youth football camp at Oxford High School (OHS) on Saturday, June 17.

The camps is for boy and girls ages eight through 14 and drills will be led by Britt. Registration begins at 9:30 a.m. and the camp begins at 10 a.m.

Britt is an Oxford native and played high school football at OHS before going to Auburn University. He was selected by the Bucs in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

You can register for the camp by clicking here.