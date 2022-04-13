BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Montgomery native and former Alabama State University head coach Reggie Barlow has a new gig in a not-so-new football league.

On Wednesday, the XFL announced Barlow would be one of eight head coaches in its third rendition as a professional football league.

Barlow has not yet been named to a franchise yet as teams have yet to be announced for the season. The other coaches named to the XFL include Wade Phillips, Bob Stoops, Anthony Becht, Terrell Buckley, Jim Haslett, Hines Ward and Rod Woodson.

The former ASU Hornet was selected in the fourth round of the 1996 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars and was named a Pro Bowl alternate in 1998 after leading the league in punt return yardage. He would go on to play for the Oakland Raiders and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers where he helped the team win Super Bowl XXXVII in 2002.

He then coached at his alma mater, beginning his post-playing career in 2005 with the Hornets as an assistant and was then named head coach of the team in 2007, going 49-42 in eight seasons before being let go in 2014. He later coached at Virginia State starting in 2016 before resigning last month.

Little information has been released at this time regarding the XFL. The league is attempting to make another comeback in February 2023 behind the backing of owners Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia and Gerry Cardinale.

The league made a brief comeback in 2020 but had to cancel operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The league first began 2001 as part of a partnership between NBC and the World Wresting Federation. It completed just one season due to financial troubles.