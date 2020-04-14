Former Alabama star, Jets DT Quinnen Williams helping health care workers during COVID-19

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Many professional athletes have lent a helping hand to those in need during the coronavirus outbreak, that includes Birmingham-native Quinnen Williams.
According to a post from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the former Alabama star donated $25,000 worth of healthy meals to New Jersey health care workers on the front lines battling COVID-19.
Williams, a graduate of Wenonah High School, was an All-American defensive lineman for the University of Alabama in 2018. Williams was the third overall pick the 2019 NFL Draft to the New York Jets, where he started nine games last season.
