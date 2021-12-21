Former Alabama standout Julio Jones gives back to hometown

Christmas Day
December 25 2021

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Foley’s own and Tennessee Titans wide-receiver Julio Jones never forgets where he came from, especially around Christmas time.

At Aaronville Park in Foley on Monday, a huge toy giveaway for families in south Baldwin County. Toys, bicycles, sporting goods, almost anything a child would want for Christmas was available for free.

Jones teams up with rappers Lil Baby and Polow Da Don for the “Keeping up with the Jones'” event.

Julio’s mom Queen was there taking orders and helping to keep things moving. She says it’s Julio’s way of giving back to the community. By the time they are finished she says, more than a thousand families will be touched by the NFL wide receivers’ generosity to his hometown.

