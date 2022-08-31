BALTIMORE, MD (WIAT) — Kenyan Drake, former running back for the Alabama Crimson Tide, signed with the Baltimore Ravens Wednesday after being released by the Las Vegas Raiders.

Drake was released by the Raiders on Aug. 23 after spending last season there. During the 2021 season, Drake played in 12 games and rushed for 254 yards and two touchdowns.

He now heads to Baltimore which features a loaded backfield with J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards, Mike Davis and Justice Hill. In seven seasons in the NFL, Drake has 3,384 yards rushing with 29 touchdowns, averaging 4.5 yards a carry. He was drafted in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft.

In his four years at Alabama, Drake finished with over 2,000 total yards and 22 total touchdowns. One of his most memorable plays came in the 2016 College Football Playoff National Championship when he returned a kickoff 95 yards to give Alabama a 38-27 lead.