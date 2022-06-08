TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Former Alabama wide receiver Gehrig Dieter announced his retirement from football Wednesday, via Twitter.

Before arriving to the Capstone, Dieter spent time at Bowling Green University and Southern Methodist University (SMU). At Bowling Green, Dieter was a second team All-Mac selection and caught 94 passes for 1,038 yards to go along with 10 touchdowns.

At Alabama, Dieter recorded 15 catches for 214 yards and four touchdowns. 11 of his 15 catches went for either a first down or a touchdown, averaging 14.3 yards per catch.

In high school, he was named Indiana 4A Player of the Year and first-team All-American by MaxPreps. He is also one of fourteen players to have 400 receiving yards in a game, according to MaxPreps.

Dieter wasn’t selected in the 2017 NFL Draft, but eventually signed with the Kansas City Chiefs. He was in and out of the active roster in five seasons with Kansas City.

He was apart of the 2019-20 Chiefs team that won the Super Bowl, defeating the 49ers, 31-20.