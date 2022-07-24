TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — John Metchie III, former Alabama wide receiver and current Houston Texan announced via social media that he was diagnosed with Acute Promyelocytic Leukemia and will likely not play football this season.

“Recently I was diagnosed with APL (Acute Promyelocytic Leukemia), the most curable form of Leukemia,” Metchie said in a statement. “I am currently receiving great medical care, am in good spirits and I expect to make a recovery at a later point in time. As a result of the diagnosis, I will likely not be playing football this season. My main focus will be on my health and recovery. Thank you in advance for your support and well-wishes. I cannot wait to come back stronger than ever. God bless.”

In three seasons with the Crimson Tide, Metchie played in 39 games, caught 155 passes for 2,081 yards and 14 touchdowns. Metchie tore his acl in the SEC Championship against Georgia just before halftime.

He was selected as the 44th overall pick in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the Houston Texans.