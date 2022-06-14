TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT)- High school football teams in Tuscaloosa are getting ready for football season coming up in August. That means players and coaches will be practicing outside in the extreme heat this week.

Coach Ryan Lolley at Northridge High school says his number one concern is making sure his players are safe outside in the heat. Players take plenty of breaks and stay hydrated

“We are going to make sure they are hydrated and make sure we take plenty of breaks and we are going to make sure we have ice baths and cooling zones on deck. Our athletic trainer does a good job to make sure we have all that stuff and our guys do a good job of hydrating themselves”.

Coach Lolley tells CBS 42 his team practices in the mornings from 8 am until 10 am to try to limit exposure to the sun heat and humidity. Football player Kollyn Shelnutt says breaks and staying hydrated are important.

“It’s difficult because its hot and when kids get hot we really don’t want to do anything, but you have to fight through it. We don’t want to cramp, catching cramps destroys you because when your body starts hurting you don’t feel like doing anything. So taking breaks is really important for conditioning your body and stuff”.

Northridge High Schools season gets underway August 19th when the team plays Oak Mountain High. The season has a ten game schedule.