Fans greet Crimson Tide from National Championship

Tuscaloosa, Ala.(WIAT) — A small crowd waited outside Mal Moore Athletic Complex Tuesday morning to greet the 2020 National Champion Alabama Crimson Tide.

Fans were wearing masks and socially distancing from each other as they cheered on the Tide once they got off the bus.

Some players like Devonta Smith and Mac Jones are still dealing with some injuries sustained in the championship game; Jones was seen limping off the bus and leaving with a walking boot.

Not only were fans to see the Tide have a football season, but they were ecstatic to see their team back on top.

“It makes me proud to be an Alabamian. Proud to support this team. I just love the extents they will go through,” Alabama fan Jackson Way said.

Though there were moments in Monday’s game that made fans nervous.

“I was nervous when we were going back and forth scoring touchdowns. But when we stopped them and they had to kick a field goal and we got ahead in the first half, I felt pretty good about it,” fan McCord Sloan said.

Other fans believe Coach Nick Saban surpassing Paul ‘Bear” Bryant for most championships makes him the greatest of all time.

“He’s capable of winning another one next year. I mean, he’s showed he’s just….he’s just unreal. He’s the GOAT, as they say,” fan Byron Richards said.

“I’m excited to see a lot of new players come in like Bryce Young and stuff. See how well they play,” Sloan said.

Some fans like Thacker Richards, Byron’s grandson, say beating Auburn is more satisfying than winning it all.

“I just don’t like Auburn,” Richards said.

Fans are already looking forward to the 2021 football season.