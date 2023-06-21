BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — In one year, the St. Louis Cardinals and San Francisco Giants will go head-to-head at Rickwood Field.

This is exciting news not only for baseball lovers but for the city of Birmingham as a whole.

“We’re very excited and very thankful for both Major League baseball and the city of Birmingham for bringing not only a Major League Baseball game here in the magic city, but celebrating Rickwood Field and honoring and saluting the Negro League legends,” said Jonathan Nelson, the President and General Manager of the Birmingham Barons.

The Field of Dreams game serves as part of the MLB’s celebration of the Negro Leagues, shining a light on the history of the field — the Birmingham Black Barons and Birmingham native Willie Mays.

“I think this is just another feather in the cap for the magic city,” said Nelson.

Gerald Watkins, board chairman for Friends of Rickwood Field, says the game has been in the works for some time.

“We’ve been working on this for 2 years now and we’ve known for a long long time that it was going to happen but we had to keep that under wraps until today,” Watkins said.

News like this is thrilling to baseball fans like Ansel Wilthrow.

“It’s kind of cool because this is an older field and not an MLB field so it would be kind of cool for an MLB team to play here,” Wilthrow said.

Wilthrow and his family stopped to tour Rickwood Field while on a cross-country road trip. He’s one of many tourists expected to do so ahead of game day.

“The tourism aspect is tremendous,” Watkins said. “We’ve already heard people are booking hotel rooms for next year and so that’s fantastic.”

With the good news out, fans have 365 days to make plans for the big game and Wilthrow says he’s already on top of it.

“I’ll come here or try to watch it on TV if I can,” Wilthrow said.

The Cardinals vs. Giants game will be followed by a minor league game between the Birmingham Barons and the Montgomery Biscuits. Details such as ticket prices are still unknown at this time.