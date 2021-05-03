Falcons pick up fifth-year option for WR Calvin Ridley

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley (18) reacts after catching a touchdown pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons have picked up receiver Calvin Ridley’s fifth-year option, meaning he will make $11.1 million in 2022 and be in line for a long-term deal.

The Falcons made the expected move on the deadline for teams to announce their decision on first-round picks from the 2018 draft. Ridley had 90 catches for 1,374 yards and nine touchdowns last season. He stepped into a lead role with Julio Jones enduring an injury- plagued year.

The team had no announcement on the option for tight end Hayden Hurst, presumably meaning he will become a free agent after the upcoming season.