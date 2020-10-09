Fairfield-Wenonah football game canceled

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — The Fairfield-Wenonah football game has been canceled for Friday.

The news was confirmed by Fairfield City Schools on their Facebook page Friday morning. No other information was given on why the game was cancelled.

