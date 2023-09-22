High School Game of the Week & this content sponsored by Atrox Factory & Whataburger.

CBS 42’s High School Game of the Week has been chosen, and the Rams of George W. Carver High School will face off with the Cavaliers of John Carroll Catholic High School this Friday, Sept. 23.

With kickoff set for 7 p.m. in Cavalier Stadium, and CBS 42 meteorologists calling for mild temperatures and no rain, it should be a great night for high school football.

Ahead of the game, the John Carroll Booster Tailgate will be held from 5:30 p.m. until 6:50 p.m., ending just in time to head into the stadium for kickoff.

And be sure to keep your eyes on the field between the first and second quarters of the game as the Cavs will be taking time to celebrate the 50th anniversary of its 1973 and 1974 state championship-winning indoor track, outdoor track and football teams by recognizing the team members on the field, more than 20 of which participated across all three sports.

Whether you’re traveling from Rams’ territory or a Cavalier on its home turf, consider checking out some local Birmingham restaurants that are just a hop, skip and jump away from John Carroll’s campus.

La Quetzalteca, a locally owned and operated Guatemalan restaurant, boasts a menu full of tacos, tamales and more, always made with fresh ingredients to ensure an authentic Guatemalan culinary experience.

If tacos aren’t what you’re craving this Friday, try Yummy Bowl. Another locally owned and operated business, Yummy Bowl is a Japanese restaurant serving up sushi and stir-fry, with a fun build-you-own-bowl stir fry option.

With temperatures finally dropping– just a little bit, anyway– delicious food right down the street and a great game set to be played, it’ll be a good night for Rams’ and Cavaliers’ fans.