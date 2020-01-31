eSports champions to be crowned at ePlex grand opening

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – A new gaming and virtual reality center opened in Birmingham’s Crestwood neighborhood Friday, and its first big event is a high school eSports state championship.

The Magic City ePlex is the first facility of its kind in Alabama and one of the largest in the Southeast, according to a press release from the company. It features 18,000 square feet of gaming and virtual reality space. The facility will offer leagues for those wanting to compete, but the company says it’s also a great place for parties, corporate outings and team-building experiences.

Friday marks the facility’s grand opening with a ribbon-cutting at 11 a.m. In the afternoon, high school teams will compete for eSports state championships. It’s the second year the Alabama High School Athletic Association has offered eSports as a varsity sport. The ePlex is offering students their first chance to compete in front of a live audience.

“It’s very exciting. It’s the first time that eSports teams will compete live,” ePlex general manager Rene Cain said. “Normally they’re in their owns schools competing over the web. So we’re very excited to have it here.”

Thompson High School will play for a championship in the League of Legends competition. The Warriors debuted their program this year, and coach Spencer Stone says it’s been a fun ride.

“It’s been a massive learning curve for everybody from administration to athletics to IT,” he said. “The best part is that the students know it. They know the game, they know how it all works. So it’s really been us trying to learn. But it’s been a lot of fun seeing a new angle of athletics.”

Thompson competes at 4:30 p.m. Stone says the school has embraced the new sport, and he would love to bring home a trophy from the competition.

“It’s been amazing the people who have stopped me in the hallways or emailed me about how proud they are of us,” he said. “It’d mean a lot. And I don’t think my students would understand that, but I think (Friday) when they see the stage and see everybody there watching, it’s going to be monumental.”

In addition to gaming opportunities, the facility also has a restaurant and bar inside.

