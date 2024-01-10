TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — After two decades leading the Alabama Crimson Tide, head coach Nick Saban is reportedly retiring, ESPN reports.

The report, which was written by reporter Chris Low Wednesday afternoon, cited anonymous sources alleging that Saban had announced to his team that he would retire after 17 years with the team.

Saban, 72, took over the Alabama football program in 2007 and compiled an official 206-29 record during his time coaching the Crimson Tide. Under Saban, Bama made 23 bowl game appearances with 16 victories, 10 SEC West titles, nine SEC Championships and won six national championships.

Saban’s last game with the Tide ended in a 27-20 defeat to Michigan during the College Football Playoff semifinals on Jan. 1.

Saban, who grew up in West Virginia and was the son of a gas station owner, began his coaching career in 1973 as a graduate assistant at Kent State. Through the years, he spent time at Syracuse, West Virginia, Ohio State, Navy, Michigan State, the Houston Oilers, Toledo, Cleveland Browns, Michigan State, Miami Dolphins and LSU.

Outside of Paul W. “Bear” Bryant, who led the Tide for 24 years from 1958 to 1982, Saban is the second long-serving head coach in Alabama football history.

This is a developing story.