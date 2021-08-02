Eli Gold named announcer of Birmingham Squadron basketball team

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Eli Gold, the voice of Crimson Tide football and a member of the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame, will now be lending his iconic voice to the Birmingham Squadron.

Gold, who has called Alabama football games on the radio since 1988, will serve as the primary play-by-play announcer for all home and away games of the Squadron’s inaugural season beginning in November.

“Eli is one of the most recognizable voices in all of sports and has been such an important part of the sports landscape in the state of Alabama for decades,” said David Lane, general manager of business operations for the Squadron in a press release sent Monday. “It was a no-brainer to have him lead the Birmingham Squadron broadcast. We’re honored to be able to bring him on as a part of the Squadron.”

The award-winning sportscaster began his career in 1971 doing minor league hockey broadcasts before joining the Birmingham Bulls of the WHA in 1976 – Gold’s first gig in the state of Alabama. Since then, he has called games for the St. Louis Blues and Nashville Predators of the NHL, the Birmingham Barons, covered NASCAR and even served as the first play-by-play announcer for the UAB Men’s basketball program before finding his long-term home as the official voice of Crimson Tide football.

Gold was inducted into the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame in 2014 and over his career has been selected as “Alabama Sportscaster of the Year” five times by the National Sportscaster and Sportswriter Association and twice by the Associated Press. In 2019 he also received the Chris Schenkel Award by the National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame, given annually to a sports broadcaster who has had a long and distinguished career broadcasting college football.

“I’ve been a life-long NBA fan, and being able to be a part of the broadcast for the Birmingham Squadron and the future talent of the New Orleans Pelicans was an offer that I couldn’t pass up,” Gold in a statement. “I think I can speak for myself and many sports fans in Birmingham and across the state of Alabama – I’m thrilled to have the Squadron in town and can’t wait for the season to get started.”

Gold will continue in his current roles calling Alabama football games, as well as his hosting duties of “Crimson Tide Rewind”, “Hey Coach” and the “Nick Saban Show” on the Crimson Tide Sports Network.

Fans will get their first look at Gold on the Squadron broadcast in November when Birmingham’s inaugural season tips off. More information on the Squadron’s schedule and where games will be broadcast will be released in the coming weeks.