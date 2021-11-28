Ed Orgeron: ‘I will not coach the bowl game’

BATON ROUGE, La. (WGNO) — Exiting LSU head coach Ed Orgeron talked to media after the Tigers thrilling win 27-24 win over No.14 Texas A&M (8-4) in Death Valley.

Coach O said that both he and the school had mutually agreed that this would be his final game as head coach and that offensive line coach Brad Davis would serve as the interim coach should LSU receive a bowl invite.

Orgeron was fired mid-season after LSU upset the then-No. 20-ranked Florida Gators.

The Tigers finished 6-6, after going 5-5 last year. With the win, LSU avoided its first losing season since the 1999 when Gerry DiNardo was the coach.