Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson talks about connection to LSU’s Orgeron and his leadership style

BATON ROUGE, La. (NBC Local 33) (Fox 44) — A well-known actor and former professional wrestler is reflecting on his connections to LSU head coach Ed Orgeron and the type of person he is.
In a Twitter post Monday, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson said Orgeron was his defensive line coach and mentor at the University of Miami, where he said he taught him lessons that he is now starting to understand years later.
Johnson’s post is part of a retweet of LSU Football’s latest hype video, in which he’s the narrator.
In the video, he says “I Remember Rock Bottom, that’s why I know where I’m going.”
The video was released in anticipation of the College Football National Championship Game Monday night in New Orleans. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.
You can also watch that hype video here.