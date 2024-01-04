HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — The storied Hoover High Buccaneers football team has a new coach at the reins.

On Thursday, Drew Gilmer was announced as the new head football coach at Hoover High School. Gilmer, the third coach the Bucs have had since 2021, will take over for Wade Waldrop, who resigned earlier this month after two seasons with the team and is now head coach at Orange Beach Middle and High School.

Gilmer comes to the Bucs after serving as the head coach at Clay-Chalkville High School since 2017. During that span, the Cougars went 81-12 and won Class 6A state titles in 2021 and 2023, with both those championship teams finishing undefeated. Clay-Chalkville won the last three 6A, Region 6 championships and Gilmer amassed a 20-5 playoff record with the Cougars.

This past season was rough for Hoover, as the Bucs went 5-7 and were eliminated in the second round of the playoffs. For the first time since 1998, the Bucs finished a season with a losing record.

The team has seen better days. Before Waldrop, former coach Josh Niblett guided Hoover to six state championships and compiled a 171-26 record in 14 seasons. Since 2000, the Bucs have been crowned state champions 11 times since 2000.

With Gilmer now in charge at Hoover, he’ll work to build the Bucs back up as state championship contenders, as well as face new challenges with the team being moved up to Class 7A.