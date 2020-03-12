Doug Kennedy to make history with Alabama Sports Hall of Fame induction

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Doug Kennedy has had the kind of career that just about every athlete would love to have.

On May 2, when he gets inducted into the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame, history will be made. Kennedy will be the first of his kind.

Check out the above video for the full story.

