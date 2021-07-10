DeVonta Smith wins ‘Best College Athlete, Men’s Sports’ award at 2021 ESPYS

Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith smiles on stage at the start of the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 29, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. (WIAT) — DeVonta Smith won the ESPY award for the “Best College Athlete in Men’s Sports” Saturday night.

The former Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver added another trophy to his already well-decorated career. This past season, he won numerous awards, including the Heisman Trophy.

As a senior at the University of Alabama in 2020, he recorded over 1,800 receiving yards and 23 receiving touchdowns. He also produced over 200 yards in punt returns and a single punt return touchdown.

Smith was drafted 10th overall in the 2021 NFL Draft by the Philadelphia Eagles.

