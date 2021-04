DeVonta Smith staying busy heading into the NFL Draft

Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) gains yardage after a catch in the first half of the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game against Notre Dame in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)

PITTSBURGH (April 22, 2021) – Today, DICK’S Sporting Goods announced its VRST (pronounced ‘virst’) men’s apparel line has signed two-time national champion, Heisman Trophy winner and top professional football prospect DeVonta Smith as a brand partner.

Highly regarded as one of the most talented, versatile and stylish players in college football, Smith will be prominently featured throughout VRST marketing and merchandising and will represent the brand in both athletic and lifestyle apparel.

”Style, quality, and comfort are all important to me, and it’s clear that VRST is made for men who want to perform at a high level and look great, wherever they are,” said Smith. “I’m excited to partner with a brand that fits my lifestyle, on and off the field.”

The VRST apparel line caters to today’s active male and includes a variety of tees, hoodies and quarter-zips, along with shorts, joggers and commuter pants. VRST items range in price from $30 to $120 and the brand offers multiple inseam and waist sizing options outside of standard sizes (S-XXL).

VRST, the latest vertical brand from DICK’S Sporting Goods, launched earlier this year. VRST follows in the footsteps of successful vertical brands from DICK’S Sporting Goods, including namesake brand DSG and women’s apparel brand CALIA by Carrie Underwood.

“DeVonta’s elevated sense of style and electrifying performance on the field are an ideal representation of what VRST offers men who demand both style and performance from the clothes they wear,” said Ed Plummer, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, DICK’S Sporting Goods. “We are thrilled to have DeVonta on the VRST team and look forward to watching him thrive on and off the football field.”