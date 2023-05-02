LOS ANGELES, Calif. (WIAT) — Former boxing heavyweight champion and Tuscaloosa native Deontay Wilder was arrested early Tuesday morning in Los Angeles on gun charges.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to CBS Sports that Wilder, who won the bronze medal in the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing before going on to win the WBC heavyweight championship in 2015, was taken into custody just after 1:15 a.m. Tuesday. TMZ, who originally broke the story, reported that Wilder was pulled over in Hollywood for an obstructed license plate and illegally tinted windows. Investigators say that after smelling marijuana, police searched the vehicle and found a handgun, resulting in a felony weapon charge.

Wilder was released after 6 a.m. Tuesday after posting $35,000 bond.

Following his arrest, Wilder posted a short message on Twitter, writing, “I’d rather be safe than sorry. The end.”

According to the LAPD, Wilder is scheduled for a hearing in municipal court May 23.

There is speculation that Wilder’s next fight could be with British boxer Anthony Joshua later this year.