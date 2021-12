Alabama’s JD Davison (3) tries to drive past Gonzaga’s Julian Strawther (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The CM Newton Classic was a great night for college basketball fans in the Magic City.

However, for the Alabama Crimson Tide, the game didn’t go in their favor. Davidson’s Luka Brajkovic hit a late 3-pointer to take a 79-78 win over the 10th ranked Crimson Tide on Tuesday.

Brajkovic led the Wildcats (9-2) with 22 points.

Alabama falls to 9-3 on the season and will open SEC play against No. 19 Tennessee a home on Dec. 29.