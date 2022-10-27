BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — It’s Magic City Classic week here in Birmingham.

Thousands of people are expected to attend activities and games between Alabama A&M and Alabama State Saturday.

Director of Birmingham Parks and Rec Shonae Eddins Bennett says a year of planning goes into organizing the annual HBCU game at Legion Field.

“We come in July with ordering everything, but we pre-plan before, so we kind of got it down to a science now,” Bennett said. “We know when August and September hit, we know what we got to do, and of course, October.”

Crews have pressure washed, painted, and picked up trash inside and outside of Legion in the final preparations before fans enter the stadium Saturday.

Crews also ensure the field is painted for the HBCU classic.

Service Chief and Building Maintenance Manager for Birmingham Parks and Rec Fred Bray says getting the field painted before the game can be challenging.

Park and Rec staff say they will begin preparations for the 2023 Magic City Classic in December.