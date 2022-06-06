BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A handful of players and a longtime Troy University coach are among many candidates on this year’s College Football Hall of Fame ballot.

Antonio Langham and Chris Samuels–both of whom played at Alabama, albeit at different times– and Auburn’s Gregg Carr were listed on the ballot, as well as Larry Blakeney, who led the Troy Trojans from 1991 to 2014.

Langham was a defensive back for the Tide from 1990 to 1993 under Gene Stallings. He was a First Team All-American and winner of the Jim Thorpe Award in 1993 and was part of the 1992 national championship team. He went on to play for a handful of NFL teams, such as the Cleveland Browns and the New England Patriots, before retiring in 2000.

Chris Samuels played offensive tackle for the Tide from 1996 to 1999 who was the recipient of the Outland Trophy, the highest award given to a college football interior lineman. He was also a two-time First Team All-SEC selection and was part of the team’s SEC championship win in 1999.

Gregg Carr was part of Auburn’s “Team of the Century” as a linebacker, helping the team with their SEC championship win in 1983. He was also a three-time First Team All-SEC selection.

Larry Blakeney is the all-time winningest coach in the history of the Sun Belt Conference with a 178-113-1 record at Troy. He was named Coach of the Year four times and led the Trojans to eight conferences titles. He also led Troy to four bowl games, including wins at the New Orleans Bowl in 2006 and 2010.

Voters include current Hall of Fame members and 12,000 members of the National Football Foundation, who will have through June 30 to vote.

The newest class of inductees will be announced early next year.

The full list of ballot candidates can be found here.