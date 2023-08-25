MOODY, Ala. (WIAT) –- The Pell City Panthers are ready for the season and fans say they’re with them every step of the way.

“There is a whole new and different energy and not just our football program but like our fans, our band, our everybody. It’s just been wonderful,” said Laurie Henderson, a Pell City High School football fan.

Though the Friday night lights and football fever are the same as in previous seasons, there is one thing a little different and that’s the head coach.

“It’s the first game at a new program. Trying to establish a new culture, trying to establish everything brand new so it’s a big mountain to climb at Pell City but it’s climbable,” said Coach Rush Propst.

The former Hoover High School coach has a history of taking home the title of state champion. Though his controversial past led him away from Alabama for a few years, he’s back and ready to take over with a new group of players.

“We’re just going to take it one game at a time and maybe we can try to get into the playoffs maybe just to foresee,” Coach Propst said. “We’ll see.”

That’s the attitude Panther fans are keeping this season.

“We are super excited about our new coach. He has been conditioning these boys and they’ve been working, and I know it’s going to pay off in a big way for our program,” Henderson said.

“It’s a new year, new team. New coach, new team,” said Chloey Cruse, a Pell City High School football fan.