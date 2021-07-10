Cicak to be 1st female chair umpire in Wimbledon men’s final

FILE – In this Sept. 2, 2014, file photo, Japan’s Kei Nishikori questions a call from umpire Marija Cicak during a match against Milos Raonic of Canada in the fourth round of the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York. There will be a female chair umpire for the Wimbledon men’s singles final for the first time in the history of a tournament first played in 1877. Cicak, the 43-year-old from Croatia, will officiate Sunday, July 11, 2021, when Novak Djokovic faces Matteo Berrettini for the championship at the All England Club. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — There will be a female chair umpire for the Wimbledon men’s singles final for the first time in the history of a tournament first played in 1877.

Marija Cicak, a 43-year-old from Croatia, will officiate Sunday when Novak Djokovic faces Matteo Berrettini for the championship at the All England Club.

The club announced Cicak’s selection on Saturday.

Cicak is a gold badge chair umpire and a member of the WTA Elite Team since 2012.

She was the chair umpire for the 2014 Wimbledon women’s final and the women’s doubles final three years later. Cicak also officiated the women’s singles gold medal match at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics.

She has worked at 15 consecutive Wimbledon tournaments.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports