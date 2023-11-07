BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — On Tuesday, the United Soccer League, which includes Birmingham Legion FC, announced that CBS Sports will air 100 USL matches annually through the 2027 USL Championship and USL League One seasons.

This is the first time USL competition will be featured on network television in league history.

“CBS Sports has become a destination for soccer fans in America, and we are thrilled to bring to their platforms the unique soccer experience that only the USL provides,” USL CEO Alec Papadakis said in a statement. “This partnership is a clear indication of the USL’s growth and impact on domestic soccer, providing us with more national TV exposure and platforms to tell stories about our players, clubs, and fans than ever before. We are entering a new, exciting phase, both on and off the field, and we look forward to working with CBS Sports over the next four years to take our leagues and our game to new heights.”

Through the deal, CBS Sports will broadcast select USL matches on the CBS Television Network and simulcast live on Paramount+. CBS Sports Golazo Network will provide analysis and commentary of USL competition throughout its live studio programming.

CBS Sports will also provide additional editorial coverage of the USL on CBSSports.com, the Golazo Starting XI and on its @CBSSportsGolazo social media accounts.

“The United Soccer League – with its expansive and growing presence across the country – is an excellent addition to CBS Sports’ premium soccer portfolio,” Dan Weinberg, Executive Vice President of Programming at CBS Sports, said in a statement. “We look forward to making the exciting action of the USL more easily available to fans than ever before and elevating the league with coverage across our CBS Sports platforms. With the USL’s addition to our wide array of soccer properties and robust year-round match coverage, CBS Sports continues to be the premier destination for soccer fans in this country.”

The USL said additional coverage details for the 2024 USL season will be announced in the coming weeks.