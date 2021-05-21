CBS 42’s Art Franklin throwing first pitch at Barons game Saturday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — You’ve heard of “Thirsty Thursday” at Regions Field, but we at CBS 42 can top that.

This Saturday is CBS 42 Night.

“Art Franklin, who’s been in this community a long time, a legend, we’re thrilled to have him,” said Jonathan Nelson, general manager of the Birmingham Barons. “We know there’s always a lot of pressure that goes along with a first pitch, but we’re fully confident that he’ll throw a strike, but also have fun on the field.”

Yes, you read that correctly. Birmingham broadcasting legend Art Franklin will throw the first pitch.

To warm up for his first opening pitch in five years, Art and I made sure we got some warm up throws in beforehand. You can watch that full video here.