CBS 42 replaying 2011, 2018 college football national championships April 25

FILE – In this Jan. 10, 2011, file photo, Auburn’s Wes Byrum (18) kicks the game-winning field goal late in the second half of the BCS National Championship NCAA college football game against Oregon, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson, File)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Starting at 2 p.m. April 25, CBS 42 will be replaying two college football national championships back to back featuring the Auburn Tigers and the Alabama Crimson Tide.

The first game will be the 2011 BCS National Championship game between Auburn and Oregon, which was Cam Newton’s last game with Auburn before going to the NFL. Auburn narrowly edged out the Ducks 22-19 in the game.

The second part of the doubleheader that day will be reairing the 2018 College Football Playoff National Championship game between Alabama and Georgia. This game was notable for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s game-winning performance as a substitute for Jalen Hurts in the final minutes of the game. The Tide ended up winning 26-23 in overtime.

In between these two games, CBS 42’s sports department will air a special to highlight and relive some of the best highlights from these games.

