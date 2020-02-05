Calera High School adds 7 more student-athletes to sign letters of intent

CALERA, Ala. (WIAT) — Calera High School student-athletes added seven more student-athletes to signed their LOI with school making the total number 18.
The students signed today are:
-Jacey Thorton (Softball, Dyersburg State)
-Jayson Jones (Football, Oregon)
-Gabe Schwietzer (Football, Delta State)
-Trenton Yowe (Football, Hutch CC)
-T.J. Gilbert (Football, Oregon)
-Markell Kelley (Football, Iowa Wesleyan)
-Heather Borden (Bowling, UAB)
