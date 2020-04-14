Bulls defenseman Matt Fuller named first team All-SPHL

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Southern Professional Hockey League announced its All-SPHL First and Second Teams as selected by a vote of SPHL coaches, broadcasters and media representatives. Birmingham Bulls defenseman Matt Fuller was named to the list of six athletes.



2019-2020 All-SPHL First Team

F – Austin Plevy, Evansville Thunderbolts

F – Brian Bowen, Fayetteville Marksmen

F – Alec Hagaman, Peoria Rivermen

D – Nick Neville, Peoria Rivermen

D – Matt Fuller, Birmingham Bulls

G – Eric Levine, Peoria Rivermen

Matt Fuller of the Birmingham Bulls top defensemen with five power play tallies while ranking second with 11 goals and 109 shots on goal. Fuller’s 24 points from the blue line were also third-most by a defenseman.