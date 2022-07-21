LOS ANGELES, Calif. (WIAT) — Bryce Young added another trophy to his already loaded shelf Wednesday night: an ESPY award.

Young was awarded an ESPY for the best college athlete in men’s sports. This comes after his first year starting under-center for the Alabama Crimson Tide and putting up historic numbers. He also helped lead the Tide to its second-consecutive national championship.

In his first year as the starter, Young threw for 4,872 yards and 47 touchdowns, both single-season records for an Alabama quarterback. He also became the first quarterback in Alabama history to win the Heisman Trophy.

Young has also been awarded SEC Offensive Player of the Year, AP Player of the Year, Maxwell Award, Davey O’ Brien and Manning awards.

He beat out Dante Polvara (Georgetown soccer), Chet Holmgren (Gonzaga basketball) and Logan Wisnauskas (Wisconsin lacrosse) for the award.