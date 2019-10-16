Bruce Pearl speaks at SEC Basketball Media Day

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — SEC basketball media days were held in Birmingham. Auburn Tigers were one of the first teams at the podium this morning. The Tigers are coming off its first Final Four appearance in school history and are ready for this new season.

Head Coach Bruce Pearl says one player that has a tremendous opportunity is Austin Wiley. “I think Austin has a tremendous opportunity he is as healthy for the first time in a long time in about ten or eleven months. He is moving like a forward and not a center he is going to be a huge factor inside. I find it hard to believe that there are twelve guys in our league that are better than him.”

The team is projected to finished fourth in the SEC preseason media poll. Auburn’s first game is November 5th as they take on Georgia Southern Eagles.