BROOKWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — Friday night was a big night for the Brookwood High School football program, their fans and the community as the Panthers unveiled their brand-new football field and stadium.

Brookwood head football coach Mike Bramblett says he’s very thankful for this upgrade for his team and school.

“This is such an upgrade for our kids and our kids deserve something they can take pride in and they work so hard as everybody else,” Bramblett said. “We feel like this will help the community with our kids and with our program.”

The new stadium and field cost roughly $19 million. Construction began last January. The new facility will be called the same name as the old field that was built in 1948: the Billy Joe Young Field.

Athletic director Joe Childers is also proud of the new field and says it means so much to his community and to the players.

“We couldn’t be more excited to open up our new stadium here at Brookwood High School and this is a tremendous opportunity for our community,” Chiders said. “Not just [for] the current students here but for generations to have this type of facility.”

The surface of the new field is turf. The Brookwood Panthers hosted West Blocton Friday night at 7 p.m. at the new stadium.