BJCC officials in discussions to host all United States Football League games in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Discussions are underway regarding the United States Football League (USFL) playing all their games in Birmingham when the league relaunches in 2022.

Tad Snider, Executive Director of the Birmingham-Jefferson Civic Center Authority, said the BJCC Board of Directors met Monday to discuss the use of Protective Stadium for all USFL games.

Developing news: The USFL is strongly considering Birmingham as its home for ALL games this spring. April 15-July 3. 12 total weeks. 47,000 hotel rooms. All eight teams/personnel would be housed in town. — Chris Breece (@ChrisBreece) October 11, 2021

“There’s a good opportunity here, and we are going to keep looking at it and how it benefits the city. That’s what we’re going to be doing over the next few days,” Snider said. “Obviously, it’s exciting, period. Spring football, especially anything that takes us back to the USFL era that was very successful in Birmingham.”

The spring football league’s schedule, which is still being finalized, is expected to run for 12-13 weeks from April 15 through July 3.

“It was the best spring and summer football league that ever existed in America,” CBS 42 sports analyst Jim Dunaway said. “I would venture to say it’s going to operate like some of the other spring and summer leagues as sort of a minor league, an alternative, to the NFL and not go directly against the National Football League which could be a good business plan, and it’s really exciting football.”

Dunaway said Birmingham has longed for the return of the Stallions – a playoff bound team – that only had a few seasons to shine in the Magic City. CBS 42 asked during the BJCC Authority’s meeting if the Stallions would be returning.

Discussions are expected to continue over coming days, including the possibility for Birmingham to have a team. We will learn over the coming days what could come. There is no timeline on when a final decision is expected to be made.

The USFL originally ran from 1983-1985 before folding in 1986. After the New Jersey Generals owner and former President Donald Trump wanted his team to become part of the NFL. This caused the league to go bankrupt.

Dunaway said the Stallions were always financially stable.