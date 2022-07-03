CANTON, Ohio. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Stallions are the champions of the USFL’ inaugural season, defeating the Philadelphia Stars Sunday night, 33-30.

The Stallions were led by former Alabama running back Bo Scarbrough who ran the ball 13 times for 135 yards and a touchdown. USFL Championship MVP and wide receiver Victor Bolden Jr. caught six passes for 64 yards and a touchdown, he also had 92 yards on special teams. Quarterback J’Mar Smith, who left the game in the third quarter due to injury, was 10-for-18 with 131 yards and a touchdown.

The Stars were led by quarterback Case Cookus, who was carted off the field due to injury in the fourth quarter, finished 17-of-29 for 222 yards and three touchdowns.

Birmingham got out to a great start, scoring 10 points in each of the first two quarters to take a 20-9 lead into halftime.

Smith exited the game in the third quarter from what appeared to be cramps and it was Alex McGough who would finish the game for the Stallions.

Philadelphia wouldn’t back down, as they came out and scored 21 points in the second half. After being down all game, they came back to take the lead in the fourth quarter, 23-20.

McGough would lead the team down the field the next drive and would eventually find Bolden Jr. for the go-ahead score. The next possession, Scooby Wright III, who fans call “Sharkdog,” came up with a crucial pick-six that would give Birmingham a 33-23 lead with less than three minutes remaining in the game.

Former Mississippi State quarterback K.J. Costello came into the game in the fourth quarter after Cookus’ injury. He would lead the Stars down field to cut the lead to 33-30 and after forcing the Stallions to punt, the Stars got the ball back with less than a minute remaining.

Costello would be intercepted by Christian McFarland and that would put an end to the Stars season and crown the Stallions as champions.