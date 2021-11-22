Birmingham Stallions revealed as part of USFL relaunch

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Stallions are back.

On Monday, the United States Football League (USFL) unveiled which teams will makeup the league when it relaunches next spring. Joining the Birmingham Stallions will be the Michigan Panthers, New Jersey Generals, Philadelphia Stars, Pittsburg Maulers, Houston Gamblers, New Orleans Breakers and the Tampa Bay Bandits.

The news comes a month after discussions of the league playing all their games in Birmingham for 2022. However, no official announcement has been made on if Birmingham will in fact host the league.

The spring football league’s schedule, which is still being finalized, is expected to run for 12-13 weeks from April 15 through July 3.

“It was the best spring and summer football league that ever existed in America,” CBS 42 sports analyst Jim Dunaway said. “I would venture to say it’s going to operate like some of the other spring and summer leagues as sort of a minor league, an alternative, to the NFL and not go directly against the National Football League which could be a good business plan, and it’s really exciting football.”

The USFL originally ran from 1983-1985 before folding in 1986.