BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Stallions released its 2023 schedule Tuesday, as they look to repeat as USFL champions.

Four cities will host USFL games this season. The Michigan Panthers and Philadelphia Stars will play at Ford Field in Detroit. The New Jersey Generals and Pittsburgh Maulers will play at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio. Protective Stadium in Birmingham will be the home field for the Stallions and New Orleans Breakers. Memphis Showboats, who replaced the Tampa Bay Bandits, and the Houston Gamblers will play at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis.

Here’s a look at the Stallions 2023 schedule (all times CT) :