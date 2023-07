BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — After winning the 2023 USFL Championship Saturday night against the Pittsburgh Maulers, 28-12, the Birmingham Stallions will host their parade July 2 at 2:30 p.m.

The parade will begin at 2:30 p.m. and begins at Protective Stadium. It will conclude at Birmingham City Hall with a championship trophy celebration and will feature head coach Skip Holtz and players, with a championship t-shirt giveaway.