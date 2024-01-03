BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Squadron will wear specialty jerseys to help recognize and celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

According to the Squadron, the specialty jerseys will be donned for its games on Jan. 13 and Martin Luther King Jr. Day, which falls on Jan. 15. The uniform features a black torso design and features a Birmingham Black Barons logo on the chest above the number. The Birmingham skyline is outlined across the shorts.

“We are honored to celebrate and recognize the Birmingham Black Barons with the donning of these specialty jerseys,” said Squadron General Manager Leslie Claybrook in a release. “The history of the Black Barons in the Magic City and nationally is quite remarkable and needs to continue to be told. These specialty jerseys play a small role in keeping the legacy top-of-mind.”

The Black Barons were a Negro league baseball team that existed from 1920-60 and competed at Rickwood Field. Black Barons owner Abe Saperstein also controlled the world-renowned Harlem Globetrotters. Players with the Black Barons would join the Globetrotters in the baseball offseason to help their incomes.

Game-worn jerseys will be auctioned at Legacy Arena during the Jan. 13 and 15 contests. The proceeds from the auction will benefit the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City, Missouri.

Tickets to the games can be purchased here. The Squadron is offering a deal in which fans can receive a free ticket to the Jan. 15 game if they buy a ticket for the Jan. 13 affair.