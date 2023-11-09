BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Squadron announced its 13-player 2023-24 opening night roster Thursday afternoon.

The New Orleans Pelicans’ NBA G League affiliate has three two-way contract members on its squad: guard Dereon Seabron, forward Matt Ryan and center Jeremiah Robinson-Earl. Former UAB center Trey Jemison is also on the roster.

Seabron is back with Birmingham after starting 25 contests for the Squadron last season. He also made his NBA debut last season with the Pelicans and appeared in five games for them.

Matt Ryan is entering his third NBA G League season but his first in New Orleans’ system. He’s competed for the Grand Rapids Gold, Maine Celtics and Iowa Wolves in the past. The Chattanooga product has 34 NBA games under his belt and has played for the Boston Celtics, Los Angeles Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves.

Robinson-Earl was selected by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second round of the 2021 NBA draft. He competed in 92 contests for the Thunder over the past two campaigns. Between the past two seasons, the former Villanova Wildcat found playing time in five games for the Oklahoma City Blue.

Jemison made the Squadron after the Pelicans waived him. Liam Robbins rounds out the centers on the Squadron and also was on New Orleans’ training camp roster.

The rest of Birmingham’s roster is filled by guards. Landers Nolley II, Tevian Jones, Malcolm Hill, Jalen Crutcher, Izaiah Brockington and Devin Cannady all signed with the Pelicans in the offseason before being waived.

Pavel Savkov, a 6-foot-7 Russian guard, was selected by Birmingham with the sixth pick in the 2023 NBA G League Draft. The Squadron acquired Galen Robinson Jr. from the NBA G League player pool.

The Squadron will start its season at 7 p.m. Friday versus the Austin Spurs inside Legacy Arena. To buy Squadron tickets, click here.