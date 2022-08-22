BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Squadron will host a local tryout next month that will be open to the public.

The tryout will be held at 9 a.m. on Sept. 17 and will give potential players an opportunity to to show their talent in front of both coaches and the Squadron front office. The tryout location will be announced at a later time on the team’s website.

“There’s not a better way to connect with your community than adding local talent to the organization. We can’t wait to see what lies ahead,” General Manager of Basketball Operation Marc Chasanoff said in a statement.

To enter, participants will need to fill out a registration form on the Squadron’s website by clicking here. There will be a non-refundable fee of $260 to register and participate, including the cost of one tryout jersey. Participants must meet the NBA G League eligibility requirements to play.

Only the first 100 participants who provide payment will be invited to the tryout. Participants are required to submit the $260 fee along with a registration form, medical consent form and eligibility form by 5 p.m. Sept. 16. All forms are available on the tryout webpage.

Please direct any questions about registration to bhaminfo@pelicans.com.